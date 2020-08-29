Interstate gang of vehicle-lifters busted in Delhi, two arrested with 11 cars

Delhi Police on Friday arrested two persons who are allegedly members of an interstate gang of auto-lifters and recovered 11 cars from their possession. The accused has been identified as Ghulam Nabi and Yashir Shikari.

"We have arrested two members of auto-lifters gang. They are from Sambhal. Shikari is professional shooter. We have recovered 11 cars from their possession and seized them. The search is underway to arrest Jumma Khan, the receiver of vehicles. He is in the northeast and will be arrested soon. The team will go to Manipur soon to arrest him," Monika Bhardwaj, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said while speaking to media. Commenting upon the modus operandi of the gang, Bhardwaj said, "They were using jammers which is used to disrupt the functioning of GPS of the vehicles. They were also using the I-pad 2 system by which they changed the key and then unclocked the vehicles. Later, they used to flee away." (ANI)