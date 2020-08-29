Left Menu
Delhi metro to resume services from Sept 7 in calibrated manner

The Delhi Metro on Saturday said that it will resume its services from September 7 in a calibrated manner in the wake of guidelines issued by Home Ministry under Unlock 4.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 22:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Metro on Saturday said that it will resume its services from September 7 in a calibrated manner in the wake of guidelines issued by Home Ministry under Unlock 4. "As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock-4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for the public from 7th September 2020 onwards in a calibrated manner," DMRC said in a release.

DMRC said that further details on metro functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once the detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) on metros is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the next few days. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its Unlock 4 guidelines gave permission to the functioning of metro rails across the country in a graded manner. The guidelines gave more relaxations in the restrictions enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, SOP will be issued by MOHUA," MHA said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the decision to resume metro services in a graded manner from September 7.

"I am glad that the metro has been permitted to start its operations from 7 Sep in a phased manner," Kejriwal said in a tweet. (ANI)

