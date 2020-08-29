Left Menu
With single day spike of 76,472 cases, COVID-19 case tally reaches 34,63,973 in India

With a single day spike of 76,472 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 34-lakh mark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 22:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With a single day spike of 76,472 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 34-lakh mark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday. The death toll due to the virus reached 62,550 with 1,021 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 case tally stands at 34,63,973 including 7,52,424 active cases and 26,48,999 cured/discharged/migrated cases. Maharashtra reported 16,867 new cases, 11,541 patients discharged and 328 deaths today. The total number of cases now stands at 7,64,281 in the state including 1,85,131 active cases, 5,54,711 recoveries and 24,103 deaths, as per Maharashtra's Health department.

Tamil Nadu reported 6,352 new cases and 87 deaths, taking total number of cases to 4,15,590 including 52,726 active, 7,137 deaths and 3,55,727 patients discharged. New COVID cases recorded in Chennai are 1,285, taking total cases to 1,33,173 including 13,653 active, as per Tamil Nadu's Health Department. In Delhi, 1,945 new cases and 15 deaths were reported, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 1,71,366 including 1,52,922 recoveries, 14,040 active cases and 4,404 deaths, as per Delhi's Health Department.

6,597 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 15,407 Rapid antigen tests conducted were conducted today in the national capital. So far, 15,48,659 tests have been conducted so far and Tests Per Million (TPM) stand at 81,508, as per the Health Department, Government of Delhi. Kerala reported 2,397 new cases and six deaths today. There are 23,277 active cases in the state now, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 34 new cases today, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 5,730 including 1,500 active cases, 4,154 recoveries and 32 deaths, as per Himachal Pradesh Health Department. In Jammu and Kashmir, 546 new cases were reported today; 214 from Jammu division and 332 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases is now 36,377 including 7,672 active cases, 28,020 recoveries and 685 deaths, as per the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Punjab reported 1,474 new cases, 1,083 recoveries and 41 deaths, taking total cases to 50,848 including 34,091 recoveries and 1,348 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 15,409, as per Punjab Health Department. Uttarakhand reported 658 new cases in the state today. The total number of cases in the state to date is 18,571 including 5,735 active cases, 12,524 recoveries and 250 deaths, as per Uttarakhand Health Department.

Manipur reported one death and 117 new cases of COVID-19 infection, taking the total number of cases to 5,960 in the state, including 1,746 active cases, 4,186 recoveries and 28 deaths, as per Manipur's Health Department. Chandigarh reported 261 new COVID-19 cases and 141 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases reach 3,985 including 2,248 recoveries and 45 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,692, according to Chandigarh Administration. (ANI)

