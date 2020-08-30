Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma, on ventilator support: Army hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. However, he remains 'haemodynamically stable', said the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi Cantonment said here on Sunday.

"Former President Pranab Mukherjee (in file pic) is being treated for lung infection. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable," it said.

The former President had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army Hospital (R&R) on August 10. (ANI)