2 members of banned terrorist outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force arrested from Delhi

Two members of terrorist outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force have been arrested from Delhi, they raised Khalistan flag on eve of Independence Day at District Collector office in Moga, Punjab, said Special Cell, Delhi Police. The names of the accused persons are Inderjeet Gill and Jaspal Singh. They also joined banned channel, Sikhs For Justice, Delhi Police informed.

The two accused were arrested on Saturday. Both are wanted in a sedition case registered under the section of law 121/121A/124A/153A/153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 2 of The Prevention of Insult to National Honor Act 1971, at PS City Moga, Punjab. On Saturday, an information was received that two members of Khalistan Zindabad Force would be coming to Delhi to commit some anti-national activities on the directions of their foreign-based commanders. Accordingly, a trap was laid near Shani Mandir GT Karnal road, according to the Delhi Police.

At about 6:30 pm, two persons, one of them wearing turban were noticed standing near Shani mandir bus stand. Police team members started approaching them to verify but they started moving towards the service road coming from Singhu border. The team members after a small chase overpowered and interrogated them on which their identity was revealed as Inderjeet Singh and Jaspal Singh who were arrested from GTK road, Delhi. Their other associates are being verified. Punjab Police has been informed and they are on the way to arrest in their case, said Delhi Police.

During the detailed interrogation, it is revealed that Inderjeet is a 10th class dropout who worked as a driver at, Angitha Sahib, Rauli, Punjab. In 2012, he worked in Jalandhar based MNC namely VCN. Since his early years, he had a radical set of mind bent towards pro-Khalistan movement. On August 8, 2020, his maternal brother Jagga persuaded him to listen to a banned YouTube channel namely "Sikhs For Justice" and also told him to vote for Khalistan on a WhatsApp link to be sent by them and become its member. subscribed the channel and started watching it.

On August 9, he received a WhatsApp link where he cast his vote for Khalistan. He further disclosed that one person namely Rana from the US and one other person deliver lectures on the channel Sikhs For Justice delivering Anti India preachings and also telling Sikh youths to build Khalistan, waving Khalistan flag and tearing the Indian flag on 14, 15 and 16th of August. Rana had declared a reward of 2,500 dollars for waving the Khalistan flag and for tearing the Indian flag at Moga and a reward of 1,25,000 dollars for doing the same on the Red Fort and other historical buildings. His friend Jaspal Singh is also from his village, at present runs an Internet cafe in his village. (ANI)