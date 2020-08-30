Coast Guard seizes 1,000 kg sea cucumber from fishing boat
The Indian Coast Guard ship Abiraj apprehended an Indian fishing boat on Saturday near Dhanuskodi, Thothukudi in Tamil Nadu with three crew members illegally carrying 1,000 kilograms of endangered species of sea cucumber worth Rs 5 crore in the international market.
The apprehended persons were identified as Francis, Sadiq and Jayaseelan and this consignment belonged to one Sayed Kasim, a notorious smuggler, an official release said. (ANI)
