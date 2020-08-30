Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lukashenko gets birthday call from Putin as Belarus protests rumble

Russian President Vladimir Putin used a birthday phone call on Sunday to invite Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to visit Moscow, a Kremlin show of support as thousands of protesters streamed into central Minsk demanding Lukashenko step down.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-08-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 17:09 IST
Lukashenko gets birthday call from Putin as Belarus protests rumble
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Russian President Vladimir Putin used a birthday phone call on Sunday to invite Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to visit Moscow, a Kremlin show of support as thousands of protesters streamed into central Minsk demanding Lukashenko step down. President Lukashenko, who turned 66 on Sunday, is struggling to contain three weeks of protests and strikes since winning an Aug. 9 election that his opponents say was rigged. He denies electoral fraud and has said the protests are backed from abroad.

"It was agreed to hold a meeting in Moscow in the coming weeks," the Kremlin said in a statement after the leaders' call. Belarus is Russia's closest ex-Soviet ally and its territory is an integral part of Moscow's European defence strategy. Nevertheless, Lukashenko is seen in Moscow as a prickly ally.

In the biggest sign yet of Russia's willingness to intervene to prop up Lukashenko, Putin said on Thursday the Kremlin had set up a "reserve police force" at Lukashenko's request, although it would be deployed only if necessary. Thousands of people, many waving red-and-white opposition flags and chanting "long live Belarus", marched towards Minsk's Independence Square, which was cordoned off by police in anticipation of the protest.

Passing cars honked their horns in solidarity with the protesters. Police detained at least a dozen people, an eyewitness said. Other protesters were seen resisting arrest by what appeared to be plain-clothes officers. Earlier on Sunday, women dressed in traditional dress laid several pumpkins in front of the main government building, a folk custom intended to signal the rejection of a suitor.

The European Union is gearing up to impose new sanctions on Belarus. Lukashenko, in office for 26 years, threatened on Friday to cut off European transit routes across his country in retaliation. (Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova in Moscow Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Matter of respite that water level has reduced: MP CM after conducting aerial survey of flood-affected areas

It is a matter of respite that the water level has now reduced by one to one and a half feet, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday after conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Vidisha here. Toda...

German leaders condemn far-right attempt to storm Reichstag

Senior German officials on Sunday condemned attempts by far-right protesters and others to storm the parliament building following a protest against the countrys pandemic restrictions. Hundreds of people, some waving the flag of the German ...

Vedanta reaffirms commitment to self-reliant India

Vedanta Ltd has said its Lanjigarh alumina refinery in Odisha will continue to support Aatmanirbhar Bharat by producing quality raw material for aluminium productionAddressing employees at the refinery in Lanjigarh virtually, Vedanta Ltd Ex...

TMC govt working against interest of students: Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday alleged that the TMC dispensation in West Bengal was working against the interest of students by opposing the central governments decision to hold JEE and NEET exams in September...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020