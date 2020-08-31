NIA nabs ISI agent from Gujarat's Kachchh
The National Investigation Agency arrested an ISI agent from Kachchh in connection with the investigation of Defence/ISI case of UP. Rajakbhai Kumbhar, the NIA said on Monday. "Yesterday, the NIA arrested accused person Rajakbhai Kumbhar, in connection with the investigation of Defence/ISI case of UP. Rajakbhai Kumbhar, a supervisor at Mundra dockyard, has been found to be working as an ISI agent. This case arose out of FIR dated on January 19, 2020, of Police Station-ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad), Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh pertaining to the arrest of accused Md. Rashid," the NIA said in a statement. ISI or Inter-Services Intelligence is an intelligence agency of Pakistan.
The statement further said that the NIA re-registered this case on 06.04.2020 under sections 123 of Indian Penal Code and sections 13, 17 and 18 of UA (P) [Unlawful Activities (Prevention)] Act. "During the investigation, it was revealed that accused Md. Rashid was in contact with Defense/ISI handlers of Pakistan and had visited Pakistan twice. A search was conducted at the house of accused Rajakbhai Kumbhar on August 27 and several incriminating documents were seized," it added.
Further investigation is being conducted. (ANI)
