Lebanon's Adib set to be designated as new PM

Lebanon's Adib set to be designated as new PMReuters | Beirut | Updated: 31-08-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 11:47 IST
Lebanon's ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is set to be designated prime minister on Monday ahead of a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron who will press for long-delayed reforms to steer the country out of a major crisis.
Former prime minister Najib Mikati was the first MP to formally nominate Adib in consultations at the presidential palace. President Michel Aoun is required to designate the candidate with the greatest support among MPs.
