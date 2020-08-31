Treat as representation plea for permanent solution to waterlogging in Delhi: HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the authorities concerned to treat as a representation a petition seeking a permanent solution to waterlogging problems in the national capital during the rainy season and decide on it as per the law. With these directions, a division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan disposed of the plea filed by an organization named Anti Corruption Council of India through advocates Hussain Mueen Farooq, B Sudha, and AK Singh.

The petitioner submitted that the respondents have not been taking interest in taking proper steps for making proper arrangements for sorting out the problem of waterlogging and also have been ignoring the plight of Delhi. It said that to date the authorities have shown reluctance in making arrangements with respect to the waterlogging problems in the national capital.

The plea sought directions to the Delhi government and others to make arrangements to prevent waterlogging in the national capital during the rainy season and also sought to ensure proper cleaning and maintenance of drainage and sewerage system in a time-bound manner. There should be direct adequate compensation to the family of those deceased who lost their lives due to the waterlogging in the rainy season, and persons whose houses have been damaged should also be adequately compensated, the plea said.