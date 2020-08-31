Will pay fine to SC, reserve right to file review plea against judgement in contempt case: Bhushan

Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan said on Monday that he will submit the token fine of Re 1 imposed by the Supreme Court in the contempt case for his tweets against the judiciary, but also indicated he would file a review plea against the order

Bhushan said he has the greatest respect for judiciary and the tweets were not intended to disrespect the apex court or the judiciary

"I reserve my right to file review, I propose to submit and pay fine as directed by the court," Bhushan said in a press conference.