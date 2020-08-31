Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away
Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:10 IST
Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. His son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee gave the information in a tweet.
"With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You," he said. He was admitted to the Army Hospital here on August 10 and after testing positive for COVID-19. (ANI)
