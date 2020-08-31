Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pranab Mukherjee was towering statesman, left indelible mark on development trajectory: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid his tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee and said the late leader left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of the country and was a scholar par excellence, a towering statesman who was admired across the political spectrum.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:09 IST
Pranab Mukherjee was towering statesman, left indelible mark on development trajectory: PM Modi
former president Pranab Mujherjee (left), Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) (Photo/Twitter/Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid his tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee and said the late leader left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of the country and was a scholar par excellence, a towering statesman who was admired across the political spectrum. The Prime Minister, who made a series of tweets, also shared some images including one in which he touched the late leader's feet to seek his blessings.

PM Modi said Pranab Mukherjee's wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by him. "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also shared an image of his being administered oath of office by Pranab Mukherjee in 2014. "I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti," he said.

The Prime Minister said Pranab Mukherjee made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. "He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty," he said.

Referring to Pranab Mukherjee's years as the President, the Prime Minister said he made the President's house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. "His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me," the Prime Minister said.

Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Oncquest Laboratories acquires Indian facilities of Quest Diagnosts from Strand

Diagnostics chain Oncquest Laboratories on Monday said it has acquired Indian facilities of Quest Diagnostics, from clinical research and diagnostics company Strand Life SciencesThe company, however, did not provide any financial details of...

Telangana says it lost Rs 8,000 cr income in 4 months; Demands full GST compensation by Centre

The Telangana government on Monday asserted the Centre has no option but to pay full GST compensation to states and said the southern state lost about Rs 8,000 crore income during the past four months on account of lockdown to contain coron...

Soccer-Three Atalanta players test positive for COVID-19, all asymptomatic

Three Atalanta players have tested positive for COVID-19 but all are asymptomatic and have been isolated, the Serie A club said in a statement on Monday. The tests were carried out ahead of Atalantas Monday return to training ahead of the n...

Soccer-Villa's Grealish earns first England call-up as Rashford pulls out

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was called up to the England squad on Monday for the first time as a replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford. Grealish was not named by manager Gareth Southgate in the initial squad despite helping l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020