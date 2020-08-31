Writ filed in J'khand HC for sending Lalu back to jail from RIMS director's bungalow

A petition was filed on Monday in the Jharkhand High Court seeking transfer of RJD president Lalu Prasad from bungalow of the RIMS Director to jail. The petitioner Manish Kumar said that putting a convicted person in the Director's residence was violation of the jail manual.

His lawyer Manoj Tandon said the matter is expected to come up for hearing soon. It was alleged in the writ that since Prasad's party is a constituent of the coalition government headed by Hemant Soren, the RJD supremo is enjoying many amenities.

Prasad was recently moved to Director's residence from the paying ward of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. The RJD president has been convicted in many cases of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam in the united Bihar when he was chief minister in 1990s.

The Jharkhand High Court has fixed September 11 for hearing Prasad's bail petition in a case related to illegal withdrawal of Rs 33.67 cr from the Chaibasa treasury. Even if he gets bail in the matter he would not be released because a special CBI court of judge Shivpal Singh had in March 2018 sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment in the case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of government money from Dumka treasury and the HC has already rejected his plea for bail in the case.