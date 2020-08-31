Left Menu
Development News Edition

Accused not entitled to acquittal just because complainant probed case: SC

The apex court said there cannot be any general proposition of law to be laid down that in every case where the informant is the investigator, the trial is vitiated and the accused is entitled to acquittal. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra was not in agreement with the previous judgement and held that those were the views confined to the facts of those cases only.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:48 IST
Accused not entitled to acquittal just because complainant probed case: SC

In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court on Monday overruled its 2018 judgement that had held that if a complainant or an informant of a crime investigate a case then the accused are entitled to acquittal and held that the “question of bias” would depend upon facts and circumstances of each such matters. The apex court said there cannot be any general proposition of law to be laid down that in every case where the informant is the investigator, the trial is vitiated and the accused is entitled to acquittal.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra was not in agreement with the previous judgement and held that those were the views confined to the facts of those cases only. The bench was called upon to decide the correctness of a verdict rendered in the case of Mohan Lal vs State of Punjab (2018) and in subsequent cases in which it was held that if the investigation is conducted by the police officer who himself is the complainant, the trial is vitiated and the accused is entitled to acquittal as a matter of law.

“In a case where the informant himself is the investigator, by that itself cannot be said that the investigation is vitiated on the ground of bias or the like factor. The question of bias or prejudice would depend upon the facts and circumstances of each case. Therefore, merely because the informant is the investigator, by that itself the investigation would not suffer the vice of unfairness or bias and therefore on the sole ground that the informant is the investigator, the accused is not entitled to acquittal. “The matter has to be decided on a case to case basis. A contrary decision of this Court in the case of Mohan Lal … and any other decision taking a contrary view that the informant cannot be the investigator and in such a case the accused is entitled to acquittal are not good law and they are specifically overruled,” said the bench which also comprised justices Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran, M R Shah and S Ravindra Bhat.

Justice Shah, writing 62-page judgement for the bench, held that the top court did not agree to the views held in the Mohan Lal and “It cannot be said that in the … (earlier) decisions, this Court laid down any general proposition of law that in each and every case where the informant is the investigator there is a bias caused to the accused and the entire prosecution case is to be disbelieved and the accused is entitled to acquittal.” The bench added that ground of bias and prejudice have to be raised and proved in each case separately. The bench then dealt with several provisions of the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and said that they do not “specifically bar the informant/complainant to be an investigator and officer in charge of a police station for the investigation of the offences under the NDPS Act. On the contrary, it permits…”.

It also dealt with offences under special legislations and said, “We are of the opinion that there cannot be any general proposition of law to be laid down that in every case where the informant is the investigator, the trial is vitiated and the accused is entitled to acquittal.” “Investigation includes even search and seizure. As the investigation is to be carried out by the officer in charge of a police station and none other and therefore purposely Section 53 (of the NDPS Act) authorises the Central Government or the State Government, as the case may be, invest any officer of the department of drugs control, revenue or excise or any other department or any class of such officers with the powers of an officer in charge of a police station for the investigation of offences under the NDPS Act,” the bench said. The constitution bench then dealt with earlier views of the court that in cases registered under the NDPS Act related to drug abuse or trafficking, the burden of proof lied with the accused instead of the prosecution and hence, the grounds of bias and prejudice have to be considered adequately.   “At this stage, it is required to be noted that the reverse burden does not merely exist in special enactments like the NDPS Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act, but is also a part of the IPC – Section 304B (dowry death) and all such offences under the Penal Code are to be investigated in accordance with the provisions of the CrPC and consequently the informant can himself investigate the said offences under Section 157 CrPC,” the bench held.

There was no reason to doubt the credibility of the informant and doubt the entire case of the prosecution solely on the ground that the informant has investigated the case, it said. “Solely on the basis of some apprehension or the doubts, the entire prosecution version cannot be discarded and the accused is not to be straightway acquitted unless and until the accused is able to establish and prove the bias and the prejudice. As held by this Court in the case of … the question of prejudice or bias has to be established and not inferred. The question of bias will have to be decided on the facts of each case,” the judgement said.

The top court also referred to the offences under the IPC and said that there are no “specific bar” against the informant or complainant investigating the case. After answering the reference, the top court sent the cases back to smaller benches to be decided on the facts of each case.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

India aims to achieve 100 MT coal gasification target by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that India is aiming to achieve for 100 million tonnes MT coal gasification by 2030 with investments worth over Rs 4 lakh crore. Joshi was addressing a webinar in New Delhi on Co...

US STOCKS-Wall St mixed as S&P 500 heads for best August since 1984

The SP 500 hovered near record highs on Monday as bets on a rebound in economic activity due to prolonged central bank support put the index on course for its best August in more than three decades. The Federal Reserves commitment to tolera...

U.S. appeals court denies House bid to enforce subpoena to ex-White House lawyer McGahn

A U.S. appeals court on Monday ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a Democratic-led House of Representatives panel seeking to enforce a subpoena issued to former White House Counsel Donald McGahn. The ruling by the U.S. Court of App...

UNESCO to conduct workshop in strategic planning and entrepreneurship in Tanzania

UNESCO Office in Dar es Salaam, under its Empowering Local Radios with ICTs for the Promotion of Rural Citizens Participation in Democratic Discourse and Development project will conduct a five days capacity-building workshop in Strategic P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020