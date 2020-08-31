Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU gains power to recall vehicles for flouting emissions rules

The European Commission will be able to recall vehicles and potentially revoke their roadworthiness certifications if they breach EU emissions limits, under new rules that apply from Tuesday and aim to avoid a repeat of the "dieselgate" scandal. The rules give the European Union's executive power to check cars for compliance, order recalls across the 27-country bloc and issue fines of up to 30,000 euros per car for manufacturers whose vehicles breach EU laws on emissions or safety.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:56 IST
EU gains power to recall vehicles for flouting emissions rules
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The European Commission will be able to recall vehicles and potentially revoke their roadworthiness certifications if they breach EU emissions limits, under new rules that apply from Tuesday and aim to avoid a repeat of the "dieselgate" scandal.

The rules give the European Union's executive power to check cars for compliance, order recalls across the 27-country bloc and issue fines of up to 30,000 euros per car for manufacturers whose vehicles breach EU laws on emissions or safety. Previously, recalls and fines could only be issued by the national authority which approved the vehicle. The Commission said this system has not allowed cars to be fixed quickly on a wide enough scale.

The EU had started overhauling the rules in 2013 but toughened its plans following the "dieselgate" scandal, which saw German carmaker Volkswagen admit in 2015 to cheating U.S. emissions tests, triggering court cases around the world that have cost the company more than 30 billion euros. The new rules could also enable the Commission to revoke roadworthiness certifications, potentially opening up carmakers to compensation claims from European customers if they buy models which are later taken off the roads for breaching EU law.

It is usually up to an EU country to take measures against a non-compliant carmaker. Now, if the Commission deems those actions insufficient it can propose further corrective measures, including revoking the vehicle's type approval, which need majority support from EU countries, meaning one member state cannot block them. The Commission will also start conducting vehicle checks, and said it has invested 7 million euros in two testing labs.

EU countries must meanwhile conduct minimum checks on cars already on the roads -- a move that aims to catch the use of emission cheat devices that perform differently in test settings to the real world. Vehicle sales have plummeted in Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic, with new car registrations dropping by 38% in the first half of the year, compared with the same period in 2019, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

India aims to achieve 100 MT coal gasification target by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that India is aiming to achieve for 100 million tonnes MT coal gasification by 2030 with investments worth over Rs 4 lakh crore. Joshi was addressing a webinar in New Delhi on Co...

US STOCKS-Wall St mixed as S&P 500 heads for best August since 1984

The SP 500 hovered near record highs on Monday as bets on a rebound in economic activity due to prolonged central bank support put the index on course for its best August in more than three decades. The Federal Reserves commitment to tolera...

U.S. appeals court denies House bid to enforce subpoena to ex-White House lawyer McGahn

A U.S. appeals court on Monday ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a Democratic-led House of Representatives panel seeking to enforce a subpoena issued to former White House Counsel Donald McGahn. The ruling by the U.S. Court of App...

UNESCO to conduct workshop in strategic planning and entrepreneurship in Tanzania

UNESCO Office in Dar es Salaam, under its Empowering Local Radios with ICTs for the Promotion of Rural Citizens Participation in Democratic Discourse and Development project will conduct a five days capacity-building workshop in Strategic P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020