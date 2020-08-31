In Pranab Mukherjee's death, India has lost one of its greatest leaders: Manmohan Singh

Left Menu
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday paid tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying the country has lost one of its greatest leaders of Independent India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:10 IST
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday paid tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying the country has lost one of its greatest leaders of Independent India. In his message, Dr Singh said he and Pranab Mukherjee worked very closely in the government.

The former Prime Minister said he depended on the late leader a great deal for his wisdom, vast knowledge and experience of public affairs. Pranab Mukherjee had served as minister in the two UPA governments headed by Manmohan Singh from 2004 till he was elected the 13th President of India in 2012.

"I have learnt with profound sorrow about the passing away of Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India. In his death, our country has lost one of its greatest leaders of independent India. He and I worked very closely in the Government of India and I depended on him a great deal for his wisdom, vast knowledge and experience of public affairs," the former Prime Minister said. "I wish to convey to all members of his family, my deepest condolences on this sad occasion," he said.

Pranab Mukherjee served as Defence Minister from May 2004 to October 2006, External Affairs Minister from October 2006 to May 2009 and Finance Minister from Jan 2009 to June 2012. Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone brain surgery for the removal of a clot. He was 84 (ANI)

