Kerala Governor condoles Pranab Mukherjee's demise

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee by calling the late leader an "exceptional statesman" with unparalleled experience in administration and parliamentary proceedings.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:51 IST
Kerala Governor condoles Pranab Mukherjee's demise
Former president Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee by calling the late leader an "exceptional statesman" with unparalleled experience in administration and parliamentary proceedings. "He was an exceptional statesman with unparalleled experience in administration and parliamentary proceedings. A true Bharat Ratna," the governor said in a statement.

He further said that the former president was "the embodiment of the Indian ideal, 'ever devoted to the pursuit of knowledge'. This is what made him so capable to handle difficult situations". "Pranab Mukherjee was a scholar who strayed into politics. He symbolised the values of Indian Renaissance which started in Bengal. Those values reflected in his personality. My heartfelt condolence," Khan said.

Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84. He was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and after testing positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

