Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to relook COVID-19 testing strategy, experts advise Centre

Experts from Indian Public Health Association (IPHA) have recommended the Central government relook the Covid-19 testing strategy in such a way that it results in guiding the public health response and effectively limiting the spread of the disease.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2020 03:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 03:25 IST
Need to relook COVID-19 testing strategy, experts advise Centre
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Experts from Indian Public Health Association (IPHA) have recommended the Central government relook the Covid-19 testing strategy in such a way that it results in guiding the public health response and effectively limiting the spread of the disease. In a third joint statement on the COVID-19 pandemic in India, a task force of eminent public health experts has advised the government that the experience from other countries indicates that increased testing does not prevent the deaths from COVID-19.

"A few countries like Japan, Sri Lanka with the lowest testing rates have the lowest fatality due to COVID-19. There is evidence from other countries too that the present testing strategies are unable to contain deaths and transmission of SARS-CoV-2," it said. Dr Sanjay Rai, President of IPHA said: "The current benchmark for the adequacy of testing is 140 tests per million population per day, and sample positivity rate of less than five percent. In order to reach this target indiscriminate testing is being resorted to. Testing by itself is not a control strategy. Moreover, daily testing of more than one million, mostly ill-defined population, is imposing heavy economic cost without commensurate benefit for control effort."

"There is a need to relook at the testing strategy in a way that it results in guiding the public health response and effectively limiting the spread of the disease," he said. So far, India has reported about 36 lakh COVID-19 cases with 64,469 deaths. Till date, India has conducted 4,23,07,914 tests for COVID-19, and at least 8,46,278 of those were conducted in the last 24 hours.

"The testing strategies in densely populated urban areas, and the limited disease spread in rural areas must be different. In most cases, by the time the testing is done and the results are made available, the infection has already spread to close contacts. This is more pronounced in rural areas," Dr Rai said in the report. The presence of a large number of asymptomatic cases in all states/UTs further compounds the problem of early detection as the current testing strategy does not allow for testing of asymptomatic persons unless they are close contacts of a diagnosed case, the report mentioned.

A large number of tests e.g. RT-PCR, CBNAAT, TRUNAT, RAT, etc have been employed for the COVID-19 test. In order to achieve the pre-defined target, peripheral health functionaries are using whichever test is available, flouting the guidelines. For example, use of RAT in areas that are neither a containment zone nor a health facility. The strategy of "Test, Track, Treat, isolate" focusing on early identification of the cases to limit their transmission to others and also for effective clinical management is helpful when the epidemic is at its very early stage to avoid its foothold in the community.

"Since the virus has already widely spread in the community in many geographical areas, the current strategy would not serve the intended objectives. Moreover, confirmed cases represent only a fraction of the total estimated cases as is indicated by sero-surveillance surveys. Hence, a greater number of tests being carried out will yield a greater number of detected cases without any benefit in reducing the deaths which should be the primary goal," experts noted. "In areas with high incidence of laboratory-confirmed cases, all symptomatic cases should be treated on the lines of confirmed cases to isolate and treat to reduce the spread and mortality even without testing as the probability of being positive is quite high. This is the usual practice adopted during an outbreak situation. This brings efficiency in preventing the spread of infection and making it cost-effective," it read.

There is a need to re-assess the thrust on testing strategy and shift to syndromic management, especially in the high sero-prevalence states and districts for efficient management of resources. A pragmatic and differential testing strategy needs to address issues of testing high-risk populations, testing only in the early stages of the outbreak, and testing as part of monitoring. Universalization of testing may be an extremely expensive proposition and unlikely to yield any public health benefits for control strategy, the report said.

A joint task force of eminent public health experts of India was constituted by IPHA, and the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM) in April 2020 to advise the Union government for containment of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Forlan leaves Penarol after second defeat in four games

Diego Forlan parted ways with Penarol on Monday after coaching the Uruguayan club for just 11 games, the former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid player said. Forlans team lost 2-0 at home to Wanderers on Sunday, their second defeat in ...

Bhupesh Baghel demands Rs 2,828 Cr from Centre as GST compensation for Chhattisgarh

It would be more practical for the Centre to take loans to pay off the GST compensation amount to states, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel demanding Rs 2,828 crores for Chhattisgarh for the same for 2020-21. The Chief Minister wrote to Un...

New Jersey, California allow indoor dining to resume, with limits

New Jersey and California on Monday took a big step toward resumption of their pre-pandemic economies by allowing restaurants to begin limited indoor dining, as coronavirus cases abated nationwide even as some new hotspots emerged. The two ...

Saudi king sacks two royals under defence corruption probe

Saudi Arabias King Salman sacked two royals and referred them along with four military officers for investigation into corruption at the defence ministry in a royal decree issued early on Tuesday and carried by state media.The decree said P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020