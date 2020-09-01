Due to COVID-19, Pranab Mukherjee's mortal remains were carried in van instead of gun carriage
In view of the ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19, the mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee arrived at the crematorium in a hearse van instead of the gun carriage.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 13:47 IST
In view of the ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19, the mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee arrived at the crematorium in a hearse van instead of the gun carriage. "Due to the requirement of following social distancing norms and other COVID-19 related protocols, the mortal remains of the former President were taken in a hearse van instead of the normal gun carriage," Defence Ministry officials told ANI.
All protocols and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Home Affairs are being followed during the funeral, they said. Pranab Mukherjee's funeral is taking place today with military honours and he would be cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium.
The former President, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died on Monday, weeks after his brain surgery. He was 84. The government and many states have announced seven-day official mourning.
Pranab Mukherjee's body was taken to his official home in Delhi, 10 Rajaji Marg, for dignitaries and common people to pay respect. (ANI)
