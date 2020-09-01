Left Menu
Development News Edition

Due to COVID-19, Pranab Mukherjee's mortal remains were carried in van instead of gun carriage

In view of the ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19, the mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee arrived at the crematorium in a hearse van instead of the gun carriage.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 13:47 IST
Due to COVID-19, Pranab Mukherjee's mortal remains were carried in van instead of gun carriage
Former President Pranab Mukherjee's mortal remains being carried in van instead of gun carriage due to COVID-19. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19, the mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee arrived at the crematorium in a hearse van instead of the gun carriage. "Due to the requirement of following social distancing norms and other COVID-19 related protocols, the mortal remains of the former President were taken in a hearse van instead of the normal gun carriage," Defence Ministry officials told ANI.

All protocols and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Home Affairs are being followed during the funeral, they said. Pranab Mukherjee's funeral is taking place today with military honours and he would be cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

The former President, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died on Monday, weeks after his brain surgery. He was 84. The government and many states have announced seven-day official mourning.

Pranab Mukherjee's body was taken to his official home in Delhi, 10 Rajaji Marg, for dignitaries and common people to pay respect. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar's condition stable: Minister

Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, whois undergoing treatment for a cardiac ailment, is stable andwill be discharged based on doctors advice, state healthminister Vishwajit Rane said on TuesdayPatnekar was admitted to Goa Medical College andHospi...

Australia prisoners set fire in cells as virus lockdown sparks unrest

Inmates at a high-security Australian prison lit fires, smashed windows and flooded their cells with water, authorities said on Tuesday, after a lockdown sparked by a coronavirus outbreak resulted in a shortage of staff and services. The un...

2 constables end lives on Bihar Military Police campus

Two constables, a man and a woman, allegedly shot themselves dead on the Bihar Military Police BMP-I campus in Patna on Tuesday, a senior police officer said. The deceased have been identified as Amar Subba 36 and Varsha Sidung 26, Patna Ce...

EMERGING MARKETS-Weaker dollar lifts currencies to six-month highs, stocks bounce

Emerging market currencies scaled six-month highs on Tuesday as the U.S. Federal Reserves accommodative stance on inflation hit the dollar, while stocks gained after upbeat manufacturing data from China signalled a strong rebound in global ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020