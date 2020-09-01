Australia's former PM Abbott declines to comment on UK trade envoy role
Australia's former prime minister, Tony Abbott, declined on Tuesday to comment on reports he is being lined up to become a trade envoy for Britain, a possible appointment that has stirred criticism from opposition lawmakers.Reuters | London | Updated: 01-09-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 15:24 IST
Australia's former prime minister, Tony Abbott, declined on Tuesday to comment on reports he is being lined up to become a trade envoy for Britain, a possible appointment that has stirred criticism from opposition lawmakers. Speaking at an event hosted by the Policy Exchange think tank, Abbott, a supporter of Brexit who was Australia's prime minister between 2013-2015, was asked about reports he had been appointed as a member of Britain's board of trade.
"Obviously I can't comment on any position which is not yet official," he said. "But certainly I think that it's in Britain's interest and it's in Australia's interests that this particular free trade deal be done as quickly as possible."
