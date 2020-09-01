Five states report maximum new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that five states, that is Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hour, these five states have reported 536 deaths which accounts for 65.4 per cent of the deaths added to the national total mortality (819).

According to the health ministry, Maharashtra has reported 11,852 new coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh (10,004), Karnataka (6,495), Tamil Nadu (5,956) and Uttar Pradesh (4,782) in the past 24 hours. Together they account for 56 per cent of the confirmed cases added in the last 24 hours. These five states have also reported the maximum number of patients that were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours, cumulatively accounting for 58.04 per cent of the national figure of 65,081 persons, said the government. "While Maharashtra reported recoveries of 11,158 patients, the corresponding figures for Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka stand at 8,772 and 7,238 respectively. Tamil Nadu follows with 6,008, while Uttar Pradesh posted recovery of 4,597 COVID patients."

With a cumulative figure of 536 deaths in the last 24 hours in these five states, the above mentioned five states together account for 65.4 per cent of the deaths added to the national total (819). Maharashtra has reported 184 deaths, Karnataka has added 113, followed by Tamil Nadu (91), Andhra Pradesh (85) and Uttar Pradesh (63). The Union health ministry said that India has reported at least 65,081 people who recovered from COVID19 in the last 24 hours while the country registered 69,921 new active coronavirus cases and 819 deaths.

"Continuing the streak of posting more than 60,000 recoveries each day since the past five days, India has registered 65,081 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of recovered patients have grown to 28,39,882, taking the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients to a further high of 77 per cent. The number of recovered patients has overtaken active cases by 3.61 times. India has more than 20.53 lakh recovered people than the active cases that stand at 7,85,996 at present," said the health ministry official. The number of recovered patients has grown four times from the first week of July to the last week of August 2020, said the official. So far, India has reported 36,91,167 cases and 65,288 deaths due to the virus pandemic. (ANI)