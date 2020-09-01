Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allahabad HC quashes Kafeel Khan's detention under NSA, orders his immediate release

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the Allahabad High Court's decision and hoped the Uttar Pradesh government will immediately release him "without any malice". Quashing Khan's detention order, the court said, "A complete reading of the speech primafacie does not disclose any effort to promote hatred or violence.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:45 IST
Allahabad HC quashes Kafeel Khan's detention under NSA, orders his immediate release
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday quashed the detention of Dr. Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act and ordered his immediate release, saying the Aligarh district magistrate did a "selective reading" of his speech at the AMU. The bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Marhur and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh said a complete reading of the speech does not disclose any effort to promote hatred or violence and it gives a call for national integrity.

The court allowed the writ petition filed by Khan's mother Nuzhat Parveen and said the order for his detention passed by the district magistrate is illegal. The petition argued that Khan was granted bail in February by a competent court and he was supposed to be released on bail. However, he was not released for four days and the National Security Act (NSA) was subsequently invoked against him. Hence, his detention was illegal.

Khan has been in jail since January after he delivered the allegedly provocative speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in December last year. He is lodged in Mathura jail. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the Allahabad High Court's decision and hoped the Uttar Pradesh government will immediately release him "without any malice".

Quashing Khan's detention order, the court said, "A complete reading of the speech primafacie does not disclose any effort to promote hatred or violence. It also no where threatens peace and tranquility of the city of Aligarh. The address gives a call for national integrity and unity among the citizens. The speech also deprecates any kind of violence. "It appears that the District Magistrate had selective reading and selective mention for few phrases from the speech ignoring its true intent." The court further said in the instant case, the "causal link is found to be missing or completely broken".

"In absence of any material indicating that the detainee continued to act in a manner prejudicial to public order from December 12, 2019 up to February 13, 2020, or that he committed any such other or further act as may have had that effect, the preventive detention order cannot be sustained," it said. "In fact, the grounds of detention are silent as to public order at Aligarh being at risk of any prejudice in February 2020 on account of the offending act attributed to the detainee on the date December 12, 2019," the court said in its order.

"What remains is a mere apprehension expressed by the detaining authority without supporting material on which such apprehension may be founded," it said. The court said it had also tested the legality of the detention on the count of giving effective opportunity to the detainee to represent at the earliest.

"The grounds for detention along with material were supplied to the detainee in light of clause (5) of Article 22 of the Constitution of India enabling him to submit representation to the competent authorities at earliest," it said. "The material so given was a compact disk of the speech delivered by Dr. Kafeel Khan on 12th December, 2019 at Bab-e-Syed gate of Aligarh Muslim University," it said.

"On asking, it is conveyed to us that no transcript of the speech was supplied to the detainee. The non-supply of transcript would have been of no consequence, if a device would have been supplied to the detainee to play the compact disk. It is the position admitted that no such device was made available to the detainee," it added. One more important aspect of the matter is that the orders of extension of detention were never served upon the detainee, the court said.

"The record shown to us and the pleadings of the petition also refer that only radiograms relating to decision of the State Government for extension of the term of detention were supplied to the detainee," it said. "The radiograms mention that the actual order shall be sent through speed post but in fact nothing except the radiograms were given to the detainee. In light of the discussion above, we are having no hesitation in concluding that neither detention of Dr. Kafeel Khan under National Security Act, 1980 nor extension of the detention are sustainable in the eye of law," it said.

Under the NSA, a person can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that he or she is a threat to national security or law and order. Khan has already spent over six months in jail under the NSA.

In its order, the court said, "The writ petition for the reasons above is allowed. The order of detention dated 13th February, 2020 passed by District Magistrate, Aligarh and confirmed by the State of Uttar Pradesh is set aside. The extension of the period of detention of detenue Dr. Kafeel Khan is also declared illegal." "A writ in the nature of habeas corpus is hereby issued to release Dr. Kafeel Khan, the detenue, from State custody forthwith," it said. The Uttar Pradesh government had extended Khan's detention under the NSA by three months twice -- in May and August.

In an order dated August 4, the Home Department had said the NSA was invoked against Khan on February 13, 2020, on the orders of the Aligarh district magistrate. After this, the matter was sent to the advisory council, which, in its report, said there were "enough reasons" to keep Khan in jail. Khan, who worked as a paediatrician at Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College, first hit headlines in 2017 after several children died at the hospital due to the lack of oxygen cylinders.

Initially, he was hailed as a saviour for the children for arranging emergency oxygen cylinders. However, later, he faced action along with nine other doctors and staff members of the hospital, all of whom were released on bail. A state government probe cleared Khan of all major charges, prompting him to seek an apology from the Yogi Adityanath government.

Khan had alleged that an institutional failure had led to the deaths of the children. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi welcomed the court order.

"The Allahabad High Court today ordered the removal of NSA and immediate release of Dr. Kafeel Khan. It is expected that the UP government will release Dr. Kafeel Khan without any malice," she said in a tweet in Hindi. She also congratulated all "justice-loving people" and party workers in the state who had been making efforts for Khan's release.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Lord Ganesha idols immersed in Hyderabad

The immersion of Lord Ganesha idols, marking the conclusion of 11-day long Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities, was held here on Tuesday with participants wearing masks and following social distancing norms for COVID-19. The idols were immersed ...

Renault reports 41 pc increase in sales during August

Automaker Renault India on Tuesday said its sales increased 41 per cent to 8,060 units in August as compared with same month last year. The company, which sells models like Duster and Triber, had sold 5,704 units in August 2019.Strong deman...

COVID-19: Public transport resumes in Tamil Nadu with strict norms

The public transport in Tamil Nadu, which was earlier suspended due to the COVID-19, resumed today. The state government had allowed only 59 per cent of the total buses to run in the state, with a restricted number of passengers in them, wi...

Charlie Hebdo re-runs Prophet Mohammad cartoons to mark attack trial

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo is republishing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad which unleashed a wave of anger in the Muslim world to mark the start of the trial of alleged accomplices in the militant attack against it 2015. Am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020