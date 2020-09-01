Left Menu
Development News Edition

India accuses China of fresh 'provocative actions' at mountain border

India's foreign ministry on Tuesday accused Chinese troops of taking "provocative actions" on the disputed Himalayan mountain border while commanders from both sides were holding talks on Monday to defuse tensions between the Asian giants. "Due to timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts from unilaterally altering the status quo," ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said in a statement.

Reuters | Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:02 IST
India accuses China of fresh 'provocative actions' at mountain border
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's foreign ministry on Tuesday accused Chinese troops of taking "provocative actions" on the disputed Himalayan mountain border while commanders from both sides were holding talks on Monday to defuse tensions between the Asian giants.

"Due to timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts from unilaterally altering the status quo," ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said in a statement. Indian troops had deployed on four strategic hilltops after what New Delhi called an attempted Chinese incursion along a border in the western Himalayan region of Ladakh over the weekend, an Indian official said.

China denied that it started the latest flare-up, with an embassy spokeswoman in New Delhi accusing Indian troops of trespassing across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) - the de facto border - and conducting "flagrant provocations". Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a border confrontation for months in the high-altitude snow deserts of Ladakh, and have held talks to reduce friction. The two have disputed the course of the frontier for over half a century.

The Indian official, who was briefed on the latest incident, said the Indian troop move responded to an attempt by a large number of Chinese infantry to push through a key mountain pass late on Saturday. "We mobilised and occupied the four heights," the official said, adding all four hilltops were on India's side of the LAC.

The Indian official said the Chinese soldiers were backed up by military vehicles and drew close enough to engage Indian troops in verbal arguments, but there were no clashes. He said the incident occurred on the southern bank of Pangong Tso, a picturesque lake where Indian and Chinese troops have been facing off since April.

The Indian official said the Chinese had also been consolidating positions on the northern bank of the lake with what appeared to be new defensive positions. But Ji Rong, a spokeswoman for the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, said Indian troops had violated the LAC at Pangong Tso's southern bank and near another mountain pass.

"What India has done runs counter to the efforts made by both sides for a period of time to ease and cool down the situation on the ground, and China is resolutely opposed to this," she said. "India...said it pre-empted Chinese military activity," China's state-backed Global Times said in an editorial. "The word 'pre-empt' shows it was Indian troops that first took destructive action, and the Indian troops initiated the stand-off this time."

In June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan area, the most serious clash between the two countries in 50 years. Both sides then agreed to pull back with military chiefs in the region holding five rounds of talks. But the Indian military said this week Beijing had reneged on the deal by carrying out "provocative military movements to change the status quo".

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Shivlinga Shivacharya Maharaj dies

Shivlinga Shivacharya Maharaj, areligious leader from the Lingayat community, died at Nandedin central Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials saidShivacharya, who was known as Rasthrasant, died ofold age, they said. He was 104Chief Minister Uddh...

Macron tells Lebanese leaders to reform swiftly or face sanctions

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Lebanese politicians they risk sanctions if they fail to set the nation on a new course within three months, stepping up pressure for reforms in a country collapsing under the weight of an economi...

Woman stages 'robbery' at her own house with associate, both arrested

Eyeing her aged husbands wealth, a 28-year-old woman staged a robbery at her north Delhi apartment with the help of her associate following which both of them were arrested, police said on Tuesday. The accused duo robbed Rs 2.18 lakh and ...

'Citizen Mukherjee' cremated with full state honours in shadow of pandemic

Bugles sounded the last post, soldiers clicked their heels and fired in the air and the small gathering, many in PPE suits, raised their hands in salute as Indias 13th president Pranab Mukherjee was cremated on Tuesday in the shadow of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020