Rajasthan reports 1,470 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 83,163

A total of 1,470 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday, taking the total count of positive cases to 83,163, said the state health department. As the state witnessed 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the death toll has climbed to 1,069.

A total of 68,124 have recovered from the virus so far. At present, there are 13,970 active cases in the state. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally has reached 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated and 65,288 deaths.