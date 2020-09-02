There will be no lockdown in Madhya Pradesh on Sundays, an order by Madhya Pradesh Government government said on Tuesday. The order referred to a decision of August 6 which said lockdown will be imposed every Sunday. "The order to impose lockdown has been repealed by the government with immediate effect," it said.

The guidelines for Unlock 4 released by Home Ministry have come into force from September 1. As per the state government's latest update, 32 deaths and 1,525 new COVID-19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh today.

The total count of cases in the state now stands at 65,490 including 14,072 active cases, 49,992 recoveries, and 1,426 deaths.