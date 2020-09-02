Left Menu
22 more COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh

As many as 22 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, the state's health department informed.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 14:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 22 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, the state's health department informed. The state now has a total of 6,283 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,524 are active.

So far, 4,673 recoveries and 40 deaths have been reported from the state. Meanwhile, India recorded a single-day spike of 78,357 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally past 37-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The total coronavirus cases climbed to 37,69,524 including 8,01,282 active cases, 29,01,909 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

