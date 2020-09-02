Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC dismisses Netflix plea against order restraining it from using Subrata Roy's name in web series

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Sahara India, opposed the Netflix plea and said that the order was passed by a civil judge and an appeal would lie before the district judge and not before the high court or the apex court. The web series, scheduled for release in India on Wednesday, is promoted by Netflix as: “This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up - and ultimately brought down - India’s most infamous tycoons”.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 14:52 IST
SC dismisses Netflix plea against order restraining it from using Subrata Roy's name in web series
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to entertain a plea filed by Netflix against a Bihar lower court order restraining it from using the name of businessman Subrata Roy in its upcoming web series 'Bad Boy Billionaires'. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde however granted liberty to Netflix to approach the Patna High Court against the order passed by a lower court at Araria, Bihar.

"Dismissed. We are sorry," the bench said. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing for Netflix, told the bench that several petitions pertaining to the web series are pending in various high courts and the apex court should transfer these matters to itself.

The bench issued notice on the separate petitions filed by Netflix seeking transfer of the matters pending before different high courts. Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Sahara India, opposed the Netflix plea and said that the order was passed by a civil judge and an appeal would lie before the district judge and not before the high court or the apex court.

The web series, scheduled for release in India on Wednesday, is promoted by Netflix as: "This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up - and ultimately brought down - India's most infamous tycoons". Roy and two other directors were arrested for failure of the group's two companies -- Sahara India Real Estate Corporation (SIRECL) and Sahara Housing Investment Corp Ltd (SHICL) -- to comply with the court's August 31, 2012 order to return Rs 25,000 crore to their investors.

Roy was sent to Tihar Jail by the apex court on March 4, 2014 and came out on parole after spending over two years in prison on May 6, 2016 to perform the last rites of his mother. He has been out of prison since then. On August 28, the Delhi High Court had dismissed a plea by Mehul Choksi, an accused in the nearly USD 2 billion PNB scam, to conduct pre-screening of 'Bad Boy Billionaires'.

The high court had declined to grant relief to Choksi saying a writ petition for enforcement of a private right cannot be maintainable. The high court had said his remedy lies in a civil suit and granted him the liberty to raise the issue in a civil suit.

Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. Choksi left the country last year and was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda.

His plea for pre-screening was vehemently opposed in the high court by Netflix saying it was wholly misconceived and mischievous petition..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Volkswagen commences bookings for automatic trims of Polo, Vento

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings for automatic variants of BS-VI compliant Polo and&#160; Vento models. The Polo GT trim is priced at Rs 9.67 lakh while Vento Highline Plus variant is tagged at Rs ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now White House slams corrupt WHOThe White House pushed back on concerns expressed by the World Health Organization after a U.S. health official said a coronavirus vaccine might be app...

Five held with 7.5 kg opium in Jharkhand

The Ranchi subzone Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has arrested five persons with 7.5 kilograms of opium in the Tupudana area, officials said on Wednesday. According to NCB, the drugs were seized from a four-wheeler after they received intelli...

Pope holds first public audience in months

Pope Francis has held his first public general audience after a pause of nearly six months due to the coronavirus outbreak. Francis used Wednesdays audience to call for solidarity as the way to exit the crisis.Francis said The current pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020