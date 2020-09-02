Left Menu
China shouldn't forget that it's 2020, not 1962: BJD MP Prasanna Acharya

Rajya Sabha MP and Vice President of Biju Janta Dal (BJD) Prasanna Acharya on Wednesday lauded the Indian Army for foiling an attempt by China to transgress into Indian areas in the general area of Ladakh's Chumar and said that the dragon should realise that "it's 2020, not 1962".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 14:56 IST
China shouldn't forget that it's 2020, not 1962: BJD MP Prasanna Acharya
Rajya Sabha MP and Vice President of Biju Janta Dal Prasanna Acharya [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar

Chumar is a border patrol facility located in south-eastern Ladakh. Speaking to ANI, Acharya said, "It is the bravery of the Indian Army that they continue thwarting China's conspiracy. But, the mindset of the Chinese government and its People's Liberation Army (PLA) is dangerous and is of the expansionary mindset. China wants to capture the land of others, especially India, but they should not forget that it is 2020 and not 1962."

"The situation in 1962 and now is quite different. In these 60 years, India has made considerable progress in all the fields such as military, diplomacy and so on. India is now capable to tackle such situations and the Chinese government should know that," he added. The BJP leader said that India should be more decisive to resolve the border issue and the country's relations with its neighbouring nations such as Nepal should be improved.

Acharya's statement came after Ministry of External Affairs took up the matter of recent provocative and aggressive actions with the Chinese side through both diplomatic and military channels and have urged them to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions, the Indian side is firmly committed to resolving all outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector through peaceful dialogue. (ANI)

