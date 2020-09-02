Russia accuses NATO, EU of "destructive" statements about Belarus

Russia accuses NATO, EU of "destructive" statements about BelarusReuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:37 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday condemned what he said was meddling in Belarus by outside forces, and accused NATO and the European Union of making "destructive" statements about the political crisis there.
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has faced weeks of nationwide protests since a presidential election on Aug. 9 that was marred by allegations of fraud.
Lavrov was speaking after talks in Moscow with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei. Russia is a close ally of Belarus.
