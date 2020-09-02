Left Menu
Bengaluru violence: Siddaramaiah visits DJ Halli, KG Halli

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah along with local leaders visited DJ Halli and KG Halli where violence erupted last month.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:32 IST
Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah along with local leaders visited DJ Halli and KG Halli where violence erupted last month. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah along with local leaders visited DJ Halli and KG Halli where violence erupted last month. During his visit, he was accompanied by police personnel, who briefed Siddaramaiah about the progress of the investigation that is underway. All of them were seen covering their faces with masks as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19.

Violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11 over an alleged "derogatory" social media post. At least three people lost their lives and nearly 60 police personnel were injured during the incident. The police have arrested a total of 415 accused in connection with the violence. An FIR was registered on the complaint of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy at DJ Halli Police station three days after the violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru over an alleged "derogatory" social media post by his nephew, the police said.

The accused who were arrested in the case include Naveen, the nephew of MLA Srinivas Murthy, and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike corporator from Nagwara ward Irshad Begum.

