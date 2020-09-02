Russian and Belarusian army chiefs discuss joint military drills in Belarus - RIA

Russian and Belarusian army chiefs discuss joint military drills in Belarus - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:13 IST
The chiefs of staff of the Russian and Belarusian armies discussed preparations for a joint military drill in Belarus this year by telephone on Wednesday, the RIA news agency cited the Belarusian Defence Ministry as saying.
Russia and Belarus are close allies. The discussions come amid rising tensions in Belarus, where huge nationwide street protests have raised the biggest challenge yet to President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Belarusian
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Russia
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Aircraft with 26 Russian children taken out of Syria lands in Moscow region
Merkel: Belarusian govt must avoid violence and start national dialogue
Belarusian acting foreign minister speaks with Finnish, Swedish counterparts
Belarusian ambassador resigns after supporting protesters
EU may impose sanctions on Belarusian individuals over election, Spain says