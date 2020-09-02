Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dealt cases with conscience, took decisions with conviction, says Justice Arun Mishra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:02 IST
Dealt cases with conscience, took decisions with conviction, says Justice Arun Mishra

Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra on Wednesday bid farewell to the bar and the bench, saying he dealt cases with "conscience" and took every decision with "conviction". Sharing the ceremonial bench on his last day as an apex court judge with Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justice Mishra addressed the court through video conferencing and urged the legal fraternity to "analyse (his) every judgment but do not give them this colour or that colour." "I have dealt with every case with my conscience and took every decision with conviction", he said.

The CJI, who incidentally shared the bench with Justice Mishra for the first and the last time in the top court, praised the retiring judge by terming him as a "beacon of light", "beacon of courage" and "beacon of fortitude" even in the face of all adversities. "Justice Mishra is leaving behind a legacy of hard work, erudition, great courage and fortitude", the CJI said.

Justice Bobde said "I wish you Justice Mishra a very happy joyous and prosperous life ahead and I hope you remain in touch with us and we certainly endeavour to do that," Justice Bobde said and added that he was privileged to have a worked with Justice Mishra,. "I don't know many people who have carried out work so bravely despite so many difficulties," the CJI said.

The last day of Justice Mishra, who delivered many key judgements including the AGR dues case granting 10 years time to telcos and the imposition of one rupees fine on lawyer Prashant Bhushan for contempt of court, has had the share of controversy as well. Senior advocate and SCBA president Dushyant Dave took objection after being allegedly deprived of an opportunity to speak at the virtual farewell ceremony of Justice Arun Mishra and shot off a letter expressing disappointment to the CJI.

The moment the hearings in the cases finished, Attorney General K K Venugopal wished Justice Mishra a happy post retirement life and rued that due to the COVID-19 pandemic the farewell has to be done through video conferencing. Lawyers including former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi also wished Justice Mishra who thanked them and colleague judges by saying that he always tried to borrow the "weapon of power given" from Bar and fellow judges.

"All of you were the power behind whatever I have done. Have learnt so much from the members of the Bar...So many branches of law I have learnt from the Bar members," he said. He said, "sometimes I have been very harsh in my conduct directly or indirectly. Nobody should feel hurt... If I have hurt anybody then please pardon me, pardon me, pardon me." He also referred to the contempt case against Prashant Bhushan and said that Venugopal said that he did not want any punishment.

Venugopal described Mishra as "the iron judge" and said, "We will miss him in Supreme Court and we wish him good health." Shivaji Jadhav, President of Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA) read out the brief outline of Justice Mishra's career especially his judicial career. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and few other bar leaders also attended it.

Earlier on August 30, Justice Mishra had declined farewell invitations of bar bodies - the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Confederation of Indian Bar - citing "severe situation and sufferings the world over" on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice Mishra had become an apex court judge on July 7, 2014.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Macron says France supports Iraqi PM's efforts to safeguard sovereignty

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed energy cooperation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and working together on a nuclear project that could solve Iraqs chronic electricity shortages, Kadhimi said on Wednesday. We talked ...

Have picked up leadership traits from Kohli, Dhoni and Rohit: KL Rahul

In his first high-profile captaincy assignment, K L Rahul is looking to lead from the front and use the nuggets of leadership knowledge he has collected while observing the likes of M S Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Rahul has been ha...

Bitumen scam: ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.83 cr in Jharkhand

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday attached immovable assets worth Rs 1.83 crores belonging to a company and other entities based here in a bitumen scam. The immovable assets belong to Classic Coal Construction Pvt Ltd and others i...

Monsoon session being held in unprecedented situation; dropping Question Hour necessary to avoid crowding, for safety of MPs, staff: Minister.

Monsoon session being held in unprecedented situation dropping Question Hour necessary to avoid crowding, for safety of MPs, staff Minister....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020