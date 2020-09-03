Left Menu
COVID-19: Maharashtra Police reports 5 deaths, 424 new cases

Four hundred and twenty-four Maharashtra police personnel have contracted coronavirus while five succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, according to the statement from the state police issued on Thursday.

Four hundred and twenty-four Maharashtra police personnel have contracted coronavirus while five succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, according to the statement from the state police issued on Thursday. A total of 16,015 personnel have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far, including 2,838 active cases, 11,688 recoveries, and 163 deaths.

The statement further said that a total of Rs 23.71 lakh in fines has been collected in COVID-19 related violations across the state and about 2.47 lakh offences have been registered. Additionally, 96,121 vehicles have been seized and 34,361 arrests have been made so far in COVID-19 related violations in the state. (ANI)

