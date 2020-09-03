Left Menu
Delhi HC restrains 'Dream11 team' from using Dream11 logo, trademarks

The Delhi High Court has restrained the fantasy sports platform Dream11 from using the logo or any other trademark, which are "deceptively similar" to that of the plaintiff Sporta Technologies Private Limited's trademarks and logo.

03-09-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has restrained sports platform "Dream11 team" from using the logo or any other trademark, which are "deceptively similar" to that of the plaintiff Sporta Technologies Private Limited's trademarks and logo. A single-judge bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher said that the defendant Dream11, its proprietor, partners, employees, and agents are restrained from using the mark "Dream 11" and the logo set or any other trademark or logo similar to the plaintiffs' trademarks and logo.

The High Court on Wednesday also asked the defendant to take down the infringing material from its social media pages. This came on a plea filed by Sporta Technologies Private Limited, which is the proprietor of the registered trademark "Dream11", a fantasy sports platform. As per the plaint, the registration of the aforementioned trademark was obtained on May 28, 2009, by the plaintiff, who also claims to operate a website www.dream11.com.

"GoDaddy, LLC is directed to suspend/block the defendant's domain name dream11team.com," the bench said arraying the website registrar as a defendant to the instant proceedings, asked them to file a reply on the plaint and listed the matter for further hearing on October 6. The plaintiffs said that it is aggrieved by the fact that the defendant has "slavishly adopted an identical trademark" and trade logo and, therefore, has created confusion in the minds of the consumers. (ANI)

