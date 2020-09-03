Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovak businessman acquitted in murdered investigative journalist case

A politically connected Slovak businessman was acquitted on Thursday on charges he ordered the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, a case that shook the nation and brought down longtime premier Robert Fico. The Special Criminal Court in Pezinok, north of the capital Bratislava, convicted another defendant of taking part in the murder but found no evidence "beyond a reasonable doubt" that businessman Marian Kocner ordered the February 2018 killing.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:54 IST
Slovak businessman acquitted in murdered investigative journalist case

A politically connected Slovak businessman was acquitted on Thursday on charges he ordered the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, a case that shook the nation and brought down longtime premier Robert Fico.

The Special Criminal Court in Pezinok, north of the capital Bratislava, convicted another defendant of taking part in the murder but found no evidence "beyond a reasonable doubt" that businessman Marian Kocner ordered the February 2018 killing. The murder of Kuciak, 27, and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova forced Fico to step down as prime minister, sparked massive protests and ushered in a new government in March this year whose main election promise was to clean up corruption and sleaze.

Thursday's judgment shocked the victims' families, who left the courtroom in tears, and also drew criticism from political leaders. The prosecutor who brought the charges appealed the verdict, sending the case to the country's Supreme Court, which can uphold the ruling or order a new trial.

Kuciak and Kusnirova were gunned down in their home outside Bratislava, four months after the murder in Malta of another journalist investigating corruption, Daphne Caruana Galizia. Bringing Kuciak's killers to justice has been a test of Slovakia's judicial and political system, long regarded as susceptible to corruption.

Prosecutors said Kocner, the subject of Kuciak's reporting on graft involving politically connected entrepreneurs, had ordered the killing. Kocner denied the charge. The court also acquitted Kocner's acquaintance Alena Zsuzsova, who was accused of helping arrange the hit.

Shocked and in tears over the Kocner verdict, relatives of the victims left the courtroom as Judge Ruzena Sabova kept reading out details of the judgment. "I had planned to go to Martinka and Jan's grave to tell them that, finally, all who had done this to you will be punished. Unfortunately, as you see, this is impossible," a weeping Zlatica Kusnirova, the mother of Martina, told Czech Television outside the court building.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, a former human rights lawyer, said she was stunned and that those responsible for the murder need to be held to account. Prime Minister Igor Matovic was also critical, saying on Facebook: "It seems that the apparent plotters of murder want to escape the claws of justice... Let's hope that justice awaits them both."

The court sentenced another defendant, Tomas Szabo, to 25 years in prison for helping carry out the murders. Two others have been convicted after admitting involvement. A former soldier who was the gunman got 23 years in prison, and the other 15 years.

Kocner, well known in Slovak business and political circles, has received a 19-year prison term in a separate case for forging 69 million euros in promissory notes. He has appealed that decision but remains in custody. The murder investigation has forced the resignation of several politicians and judicial officials on account of their previous links to Kocner.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

King cobra spotted at 2,400 metres in Uttarakhand's Nainital 

The worlds longest venomous snake, the king cobra, has been for the first time sighted at a height of 2,400 metres in Uttarakhand, says a recent study. It is a new altitude record for the cold blooded species whose habitat is usually found ...

ECI formally welcomes Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner CEC Sunil Arora, and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, formally welcomed newly appointed Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in the Commission meeting on Thursday. Welcoming Kumar, the CEC said, Commission will...

WHO aiming for 20% of Africa to get initial COVID jabs from access plan

The World Health Organization wants to secure an initial 230 million doses of any COVID-19 vaccine for Africa, officials said Thursday, while emphasising that any vaccine in development should also be tested on the continent. The global vac...

Govt defends opening up of economic activities amid rising COVID cases

The government on Thursday defended its decision to open up various economic activities amid rising COVID-19 cases, saying it firmly believes that while lives are important, livelihoods are equally important. With a record single-day spik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020