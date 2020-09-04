Left Menu
Body of a 3-year-old found in sugarcane field in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

In a shocking case, the body of a three-year-old girl was recovered from a field in Matehiya, Lakhimpur Kheri district on Thursday.

ANI | Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-09-2020 07:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 07:12 IST
SP Satyendra Kumar Singh talking to reporters on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a shocking case, the body of a three-year-old girl was recovered from a field in Matehiya, Lakhimpur Kheri district on Thursday. The deceased's father had approached the police alleging a resident of the same village had taken the minor girl along with him a day earlier and since then she had not returned home.

After an intensive search, the child's body was found lying barely 500 meters away from the house in a sugarcane field. Satyendra Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) said that the police will take strict action against those who are found guilty.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem. We are investigating the matter and stringent action will be taken against the accused," Singh told reporters here. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

