NGT raps UP govt over industries in residential areas, says high time State enforces order

The National Green Tribunal on Friday rapped the Uttar Pradesh government for not shifting industrial activities from residential areas saying it is high time that the State enforces the order if it has any respect for the rule of law. A bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the State has failed to comply with the order of the Supreme Court passed seven years ago. The green panel said though the counsel for the State states that steps have been taken, the same are not on record.

“Let further steps be taken expeditiously and the status report as on December 31, 2020 placed on record in the form of an affidavit of the concerned Principal Secretary of the State of UP. “The Oversight Committee may also give its independent report in the matter. The reports be furnished before the next date by e-mail,” the bench said. The NGT said that it appears the State authorities are not giving due consideration to the issue and the affidavit filed on behalf of the State fails to even advert to the issue. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by UP resident Gopeshwar Nath Chaturvedi relating to the matter of industries illegally operating in residential areas of Uttar Pradesh, more specifically the polluting units at Mathura city.