Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

She said her group had hired the crane to help with the rescue work. Near the site, Mohamed Khoury, 65, said he hoped someone was found alive but even if only bodies were uncovered, "it's important their families can find peace." The explosion ripped through a swathe of the capital, smashing up districts such as Gemmayze, home to many old, traditional buildings, some of which crumbled in the shockwave. Rescuers, including volunteers from Chile, used scanning equipment to create 3D images of the wreckage to try to locate where someone could have survived, local television images showed.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:47 IST
Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Rescue workers in Beirut dug through rubble and probed a collapsed building with sensors on Friday after signs of life were detected under a mound of debris one month after a huge explosion shattered the capital. Workers pulled up chunks of concrete and masonry as they dug down in the residential district of Gemmayze after rescuers said on Thursday they had detected signs of a pulse and breathing, a Reuters witness said.

The Aug. 4 explosion at the nearby port was caused by massive amounts of badly stored ammonium nitrate. It killed about 190 people and injured 6,000, adding to the woes of a nation already crippled by economic crisis. A crane lifted steel girders and other heavy debris carefully from the ruins of the building. Workers pushed sensors into gaps, trying to find if someone was still alive.

Residents gathered nearby, hoping someone could be found, while some said the government had not done enough to locate survivors. "The government has been completely complacent, has been completely absent," said Stephanie Bou Chedid, a volunteer from a group helping victims of the blast. She said her group had hired the crane to help with the rescue work.

Near the site, Mohamed Khoury, 65, said he hoped someone was found alive but even if only bodies were uncovered, "it's important their families can find peace." The explosion ripped through a swathe of the capital, smashing up districts such as Gemmayze, home to many old, traditional buildings, some of which crumbled in the shockwave.

Rescuers, including volunteers from Chile, used scanning equipment to create 3D images of the wreckage to try to locate where someone could have survived, local television images showed. One technician told a television channel that the equipment had not yet located a body. The building being searched once housed a bar on its ground floor.

Lebanon's army called for one minute's silence at 6.07 p.m. (1507 GMT) on Friday to mark a month since the blast. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Andrew Heavens and Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan and major rebel group agree to resume peace talks

Sudans power-sharing government and a major rebel group active in southern borderlands have agreed to hold new peace talks hosted by South Sudan, both sides said on Friday, days after Khartoum signed a peace deal with other groups.The gover...

"1 in 20 people showed evidence of COVID-19 by end of July"

One in 20 people in Puducherry showed evidence of COVID-19 infection by the end of July while the positivity rate for antibodies was higher in the urban population than the rural population, a community-based survey conducted by the central...

Locusts now threatening parts of southern Africa, UN says

Locusts are threatening another part of Africa, this time in the southern part of the continent, the United Nations said Friday. The outbreaks of African migratory locusts in Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe are not related to the hug...

Exports, imports are showing positive trends: Goyal

The countrys exports as well as imports are showing positive trends as the outbound shipments are approaching the last years levels, after making a sharp dip in April this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Commerce and Industry Minister Pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020