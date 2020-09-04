Don't mark staff in COVID-19 isolation as absent: Thane mayor

Don't mark staff in COVID-19 isolation as absent: Thane mayorPTI | Thane | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:12 IST
Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Fridayasked the city's civic chief Vipin Sharma to ensure staff wasconsidered "on duty" during the time they were absent fromwork after being detected with COVID-19 and sent intoisolation
Mhaske said such staff should be given full wagessince they contracted the ailment while discharging theirduties on the field
He released to the media a copy of the letter he wroteto Sharma on this issue.
- READ MORE ON:
- Naresh Mhaske
- Vipin Sharma
- Thane