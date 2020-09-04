Don't mark staff in COVID-19 isolation as absent: Thane mayor

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Fridayasked the city's civic chief Vipin Sharma to ensure staff wasconsidered "on duty" during the time they were absent fromwork after being detected with COVID-19 and sent intoisolation

Mhaske said such staff should be given full wagessince they contracted the ailment while discharging theirduties on the field

He released to the media a copy of the letter he wroteto Sharma on this issue.