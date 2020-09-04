Treat as representation PIL against wildlife hunting by private shooters: HC to Centre

Left Menu
The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to treat as representation a PIL which alleges that state authorities are using services of private shooters to hunt wild animals in violation of laws and guidelines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to treat as representation a PIL which alleges that state authorities are using services of private shooters to hunt wild animals in violation of laws and guidelines. The petition claimed that the private shooters get high performance weapons and unlimited ammunition under the sports quota by getting enrolled with sports federations like the National Rifle Association of India and misuse the same for hunting activities.

It also alleged that some of these private shooters have been arrested for hunting activities yet they are being engaged by some states for killing carnivores, like Tigers and Leopards in a animal-human conflict situation. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the central government, WCCB and NTCA that while considering the representation, to also look into why persons arrested for hunting activities were being engaged by state authorities to kill wild animals.

The court directed them to take a decision on the representation in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case and if required, the petitioner may also be heard on the issue. With these observations, the court disposed of the plea moved by animal rights activist Sangeeta Dogra who has alleged that states often declare carnivores as 'man-eaters' without following the protocol put in place by the NTCA.

The court, however, gave her the liberty to approach the concerned authorities with her grievances "with proper averments, annexures and in accordance with the law". Dogra, in her plea, had also alleged that state authorities engage the private shooters through some NGOs which is a violation of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and the Indian Arms Act of 1959.

She had contended that only forest or wildlife officials are permitted under the law to carry weapons to track down and kill man-eaters.

