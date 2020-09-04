Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks two wives of dead cop to settle property dispute amicably

Advocate Chavan had said a judgment of the Aurangabad bench of the high court had taken the same view in a similar case. As per Shraddha Hatankar's petition, Suresh married his first wife in 1992 and the second wife in 1998, and both marriages were registered.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:45 IST
HC asks two wives of dead cop to settle property dispute amicably

The Bombay High Court on Friday advised the two wives of a deceased railway police personnel, a COVID-19 victim, to work out amicably how to share his assets. A bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and M J Jamdar also accepted the submission that his first wife and daughters from both the marriages will get one-third each of the compensation due from the Maharashtra government.

Suresh Hatankar, an assistant sub-inspector of railway police in Mumbai, succumbed to the viral infection on May 30. The state government has announced that legal heirs of a police personnel who dies due to COVID-19 while on duty would get a compensation of Rs 60 lakh -- Rs 50 lakh from the state and Rs 10 lakh from the police relief fund.

As per government lawyer Jyoti Chavan, Hatankar's family is entitled to get around Rs 66 lakh including gratuity benefits. However, after his death, his two wives staked individual claims to the money.

Shraddha, Hatankar's daughter from the second marriage, moved the HC, seeking that she be given proportionate share of the compensation amount to save her and her mother from "starvation" and homelessness. At an earlier hearing, the bench led by Justice Kathawalla had observed that as per the law, the second wife might not get anything.

But Hatankar's daughters from both marriages as well as the first wife are entitled to get the compensation, it had said. Advocate Chavan had said a judgment of the Aurangabad bench of the high court had taken the same view in a similar case.

As per Shraddha Hatankar's petition, Suresh married his first wife in 1992 and the second wife in 1998, and both marriages were registered. He has a daughter each from the two marriages. "The parties and their Advocates have after certain discussions agreed to share the amount deposited in the Court in the ratio of 1/3rd :1/3rd : 1/3rd," the bench said, while ruling that the money deposited in the court by the state be paid to them.

"The Court as well as the Advocates appearing for the parties are of the view that the parties in order not to waste their time and money in litigation, should arrive at an amicable settlement qua (regarding) all the movable and immovable assets of the deceased," it said. The court directed the parties to inform it of the settlement by September 11.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rochester police union defends officers involved in Prude's arrest

The head of Rochester, New Yorks police union on Friday defended the actions of officers involved in the March arrest of Daniel Prude, a Black man whose death triggered protests, saying they followed protocols in using a hood to restrain hi...

UPDATE 1-EU to hone "carrot and stick" line on Turkey at summit -top official

European Union leaders will decide on a carrot and stick approach to Turkey when they meet on Sept. 24-25, their chairman said on Friday, proposing a multi-party conference to defuse tensions in the eastern Mediterranean. European Council P...

Man, on way to load cash in ATMs, shot dead; Rs 1.15cr looted

A man was shot dead and Rs 1.15 crore looted in Manipurs Churachandpur district on Friday, police said. Arambam Ranjan Meitei 37, employed with an agency that has been appointed by the State Bank of India SBI to load cash in its ATMs, was s...

French parents: school's back and already we have COVID cases

COVID-19 has forced the closure of a dozen schools in France just days into the new academic year, the government said on Friday, as coronavirus cases surge in parts of the country. In some other cases the school stayed open, but classes wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020