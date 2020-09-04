Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA allows visa extension for 410 Hindu refugees stranded in Pakistan

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:49 IST
MHA allows visa extension for 410 Hindu refugees stranded in Pakistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Home Ministry has allowed a visa extension for 410 Hindu refugees stranded in Pakistan due to the coronavirus lockdown. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday told this to the Jodhpur bench of Rajasthan High Court during a hearing on problems faced by refugees from Pakistan.

This comes as a major relief for immigrants who were staying in India on long-term visa (LTV) and had gone back to Pakistan for short trips on the special No Objection to Return to India (NORI) visa before the lockdown was imposed in March. The NORI visa allows LTV holders with no Indian citizenship to travel to Pakistan and return within 60 days.

"Due to the lockdown, the 410 people got stranded there as the visa period of 60 days had expired", said Hindu Singh Sodha, President of Seemant Lok Sangathan, a welfare organisation working for such refugees. During the previous hearing on August 19, the high court was apprised of the plight of stranded NORI visa holders in Pakistan and had sought a reply from the the Centre about helping them come to India.

In its reply to the court through its counsel, the MHA said, "It has been decided that return visa in respect of such LTV holding Pakistani nationals, who had gone to Pakistan on NORI visa before the lockdown and stranded there due to travel restrictions, may be treated as deemed extended for a period up to 15 days from the date on which travel restrictions from Pakistan to India are lifted by the Government of India (GoI)". The extension of NORI visa will help the stranded immigrants to register with the High Commission of India (HCI) in Islamabad with all supporting documents that would enable the MHA to take up the matter with security agencies.

The HCI will, then, have to provide the MHA with the names and particulars of all such Pakistani nationals who register with them for return visa extension. The visa extension will be stamped on their passports at Attari border in Punjab on their arrival, where they will be tested for coronavirus after entering India.

The issue had hit the headlines in July when one such Hindu refugee, Janta Mali, had gone to visit her ailing mother in Mirpur Khas, Pakistan in February on NORI visa with her husband and children, but was not allowed to return later due to the expiry of her visa. She got stranded there while her husband and children, who are Indian citizens, returned back home. Two shuttle services were rolled out after lifting of lockdown curbs for the return of the immigrants in July, but these 410 refugees had been left out due to expiry of their visa period.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rochester police union defends officers involved in Prude's arrest

The head of Rochester, New Yorks police union on Friday defended the actions of officers involved in the March arrest of Daniel Prude, a Black man whose death triggered protests, saying they followed protocols in using a hood to restrain hi...

UPDATE 1-EU to hone "carrot and stick" line on Turkey at summit -top official

European Union leaders will decide on a carrot and stick approach to Turkey when they meet on Sept. 24-25, their chairman said on Friday, proposing a multi-party conference to defuse tensions in the eastern Mediterranean. European Council P...

Man, on way to load cash in ATMs, shot dead; Rs 1.15cr looted

A man was shot dead and Rs 1.15 crore looted in Manipurs Churachandpur district on Friday, police said. Arambam Ranjan Meitei 37, employed with an agency that has been appointed by the State Bank of India SBI to load cash in its ATMs, was s...

French parents: school's back and already we have COVID cases

COVID-19 has forced the closure of a dozen schools in France just days into the new academic year, the government said on Friday, as coronavirus cases surge in parts of the country. In some other cases the school stayed open, but classes wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020