Field commanders of Indian, Chinese armies hold interaction in eastern Ladakh

India and China on Friday held another round of brigade commander-level talks in eastern Ladakh to explore ways to bring down tensions triggered by Beijing's fresh attempts to change the status quo in the southern bank of Pangong lake area, government sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The interaction took place between 11 AM and 2 PM at a border point in Chushul, the sources said. The outcome of the interaction was not immediately known.

Three rounds of Brigade Commander-level talks between the two militaries earlier this week remained inconclusive. Both sides have significantly increased deployment of troops around Chushul and several other areas in the last few days following the fresh confrontation.

Tensions flared up in the region after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake five days ago when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row. India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India's move. India has, however, maintained that the heights are on its side of the LAC.

India has also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following the Chinese attempts. Army Chief Gen MM Naravane paid a two-day visit to Ladakh from Thursday during which he carried out a comprehensive review of India's security preparedness in the region.

He visited the region in view of the escalating tensions triggered by China's fresh attempts. "The situation along the LAC is tense. We have undertaken precautionary deployment in some areas. The troops are prepared for all contingencies that may arise. All these actions have been carried out only along the LAC," Gen Naravane said at the end of his visit.

