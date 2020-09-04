Man held for duping people on pretext of providing them jobs in Delhi Police

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs in Delhi Police, officials said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Amit Pandey (25), a resident of Shalimar village. He posed as a Delhi Police head constable and duped people, they said. A man named Naresh Kumar, a resident of Raja Park, complained that while working at Mother Dairy in Shalimar Bagh, he came across a man named Amit, who introduced himself as a head constable in Delhi Police, a senior police officer said. Amit established a good relation with him by meeting him frequently in police uniform and boasted that he had high connection in the department. He told Kumar that he can provide a job in Delhi Police for anyone for which he would take a certain amount. Thereafter, Kumar asked the accused to get his wife a job. Amit assured him and took Rs 10,000 from him on October 1, 2019, saying that it is for submitting the recruitment form of Kumar's wife, the officer said. The accused then provided Kumar a police training dress and an appointment letter of his wife and took Rs 3,90,000 from him. The accused told Kumar to tell his wife to proceed for training on October 17, police said. After one-week, Pandey told Kumar that the training has been postponed for three months and it will start after the lockdown ends, they said. This raised doubts in Kumar's mind and he started asking him about his wife's posting following which the accused started avoiding the complainant, police said. "The police conducted a raid at the accused's rented premises in Ambedkar Nagar, Haiderpur, but didnt find him there. Pandey was finally apprehended on Wednesday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Vijayanta Arya said. During interrogation, he confessed that he duped people by posing as a Delhi Police head constable. One police uniform, fake appointment letters and training kit were seized from his possession, they said.