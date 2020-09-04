Left Menu
Violations of COVID-19 norms made compoundable offences in TN

The Raj Bhavan release said despite the government's aggressive information, education and communication campaign on the public health experts' precautions including mandatory wearing of face mask, maintaining physical distance and other measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a section of people, institutions and shops do not follow these norms. Thereby, they put themselves and others at risk of spreading infections.

Updated: 04-09-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:56 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday promulgated an ordinance making violations of guidelines on COVID-19 lockdown and preventive measures such as social distancing compoundable offences, with quarantine violation and spitting now attracting a fine of Rs 500. Governor Banwarilal Purohit promulgated the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2020, to carry out amendments to the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1939) based on a proposal sent by the state government, a Raj Bhavan release said.

When contacted by PTI, state Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said with the offences made compoundable, the implementing authority can levy a spot fine on the violators instead of filing a charge sheet. The Raj Bhavan release said despite the government's aggressive information, education and communication campaign on the public health experts' precautions including mandatory wearing of face mask, maintaining physical distance and other measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a section of people, institutions and shops do not follow these norms.

Thereby, they put themselves and others at risk of spreading infections. Further, violence against people implementing these measures had also been brought to the notice of the government.

"Such acts of violence hinder the measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in the community and deter the advancement of public health," the release said. Hence, it was considered necessary to make the violations against lockdown and social distancing measures as compoundable offences and also to prohibit acts of violence against those implementing these measures.

The highest fine amount, Rs 5000, would be levied in respect of vehicles or commercial establishments for non-adherence of government guidelines to be followed in containment zone. A similar amount will have to be paid as fine for violation of standard operating procedures SOPs in salon and spa, gymnasium, commercial establishments or other places as ordered by the appropriate authority from time to time, according to an order of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Violation of quarantine measures, spitting in public places and violation of social distancing norms by individuals in public places will also attract Rs 500, the government said, adding Rs 200 will be the fine for not wearing a mask.

