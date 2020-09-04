UK's Frost says EU's stance on state aid, fish may limit progress

UK's Frost says EU's stance on state aid, fish may limit progressReuters | London | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 22:33 IST
Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said the European Union's stance over state aid and fisheries may limit the progress that can be made in key talks next week. Frost said Britain had been clear from the beginning about what it could accept in those areas, which he said were "fundamental to our status as an independent country".
"We will negotiate constructively but the EU's stance may, realistically, limit the progress we can make next week," he said on Twitter.
