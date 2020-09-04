BSF rescues woman near Indo-Bangla border; one apprehended

BSF personnel have rescued a Bangladeshi woman who was allegedly trafficked to India, and apprehended one person in this connection from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, close to the international border, an official statement by the paramilitary force said. Acting on a tip-off, the border guards nabbed the man, as he was on his way to Basirhat town on his motorcycle from Ghojadanga, with the woman riding a pillion.

On being stopped at the check post, the man tried to run away but was caught by the BSF men, the statement said. The accused has been identified as Mostafejur Sardar, a resident of Kazipara village in the district, it said.

Both Sardar and the woman were handed over to Basirhat police station, the statement added.