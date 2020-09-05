Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath holds over two-hour-long talks with Chinese Defence minister, focus on easing border tension

It was the first high-level political face-to-face meeting between the two sides after the border row erupted along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh in early May. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have previously held separate telephonic talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to resolve the standoff. Sources said that during the talks Singh insisted on restoration of the status quo ante in eastern Ladakh and disengagement of troops in an expeditious way.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 05-09-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 00:56 IST
Rajnath holds over two-hour-long talks with Chinese Defence minister, focus on easing border tension
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Gen. Wei Fenghe on Friday held over a two-hour-long meeting in Moscow with a focus on easing escalating border tension in eastern Ladakh, government sources said. It was the first high-level political face-to-face meeting between the two sides after the border row erupted along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh in early May. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have previously held separate telephonic talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to resolve the standoff.

Sources said that during the talks Singh insisted on restoration of the status quo ante in eastern Ladakh and disengagement of troops in an expeditious way. "The meeting between Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh and Chinese Defence Minister, General Wei Fenghe in Moscow is over. The meeting lasted for 2 hours and 20 minutes," Singh's office tweeted.

Sources said the Indian delegation strongly objected to Chinese army's fresh attempts to change the status quo in the southern bank of Pangong lake and insisted on resolution of the standoff through talks. "The focus of the talks between the two defence ministers was on ways to resolve the prolonged border standoff," a source said.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Indian Ambassador to Russia D B Venkatesh Varma were part of the Indian delegation at the talks that began at around 9:30 pm IST at a prominent hotel in Moscow. The meeting was requested by the Chinese defence minister, the sources said.

Both Singh and Wei are in Moscow to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) defence ministers which took place earlier in the day. In his address at the SCO ministerial meet, Singh said peace and security in the region demands a climate of trust, non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences and respect for international rules. The SCO is a eight-nation grouping.

Singh's comments in the presence of the Chinese defence minister was seen as a veiled message to China over the border row in eastern Ladakh. Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a bitter standoff in multiple places in eastern Ladakh.

Tensions flared up again in the region after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake five days ago when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the border row. India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India's move. India has, however, maintained that the strategic heights are on its side of the LAC.

India has also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following China's transgression attempts. The tension between the two sides had escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also scheduled to travel to Moscow next week to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the SCO on September 10. He is expected to have a meeting with Wang Yi on the sidelines of this meeting.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

Time to move on! New action game FAU-G to soon replace PUBG in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Avs captain Landeskog (leg) out for Game 7

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will not play in Game 7 on Friday afternoon against the Dallas Stars due a cut on his right leg. Late in the second period of Game 6 on Wednesday in Edmonton, teammate Cale Makar had fallen to th...

Belichick won't confirm Newton as Patriots' starting QB

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Friday did not confirm Cam Newton as the teams starting quarterback for the season opener, despite multiple reports suggesting otherwise. Yeah, we are not naming any starters at any positions, so...

Soccer-West Brom sign winger Diangana on permanent deal

West Bromwich Albion have signed winger Grady Diangana from West Ham United after a successful loan spell, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Friday. Diangana has agreed a five-year deal at The Hawthorns, with British media repo...

COVID SCIENCE-Smoking tied to COVID-19 risk; oxygen meter may help home patients

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Smoking tied to higher levels of COVID-19-associated gene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020