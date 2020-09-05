Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bipin Kumar Singh takes charge as Navi Mumbai top cop

Senior IPS officer Bipin Kumar Singh has taken charge as the new police commissioner of Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. Singh succeeded Sanjay Kumar, who has been appointed as the new Additional Director General of Police (Training and Special Squads). Talking to reporters on Friday, a day after taking charge, Singh said maintaining law and order was his priority.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-09-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 11:50 IST
Bipin Kumar Singh takes charge as Navi Mumbai top cop
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Senior IPS officer Bipin Kumar Singh has taken charge as the new police commissioner of Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. Singh succeeded Sanjay Kumar, who has been appointed as the new Additional Director General of Police (Training and Special Squads).

Talking to reporters on Friday, a day after taking charge, Singh said maintaining law and order was his priority. "There are several issues that need to be addressed and maintaining law and order is the priority. But the entire force and citizens are currently fighting the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

Meanwhile, Sadanand Date, the first police commissioner of the newly-created Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate, visited Bhayandar and Vasai in the last two days to take stock of the situation in the region. A couple of days back, the state government had announced formation of the new commissionerate. With this, Thane district now has three police commissionerates- two others being Thane and Navi Mumbai.

The MBVV commissionerate will cover 20 police stations, of which six are proposed to be set up.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka navy holds blazing supertanker off east coast

Sri Lankas navy said on Saturday it was holding an abandoned supertanker off its east coast as it continued to work to put out a blaze on the ship.The fire broke out in the engine room of the New Diamond on Thursday morning, and it has spre...

Scientists redesign face mask to improve comfort, protection

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have designed a new reusable face mask that protects wearers and those around them from the novel coronavirus, and is comfortable enough to wear all day, an innovation that may help reduce the spr...

Probe on after families allege 5 men kidnapped by China's PLA from Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh police has launched a probe following reports that five people, who had gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district on the Sino-India border, were allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese military, a senior official sai...

MLB roundup: O's end 19-game skid vs. Yanks in DH split

Rookie Ryan Mountcastle homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Yankees 6-3 in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night to end their 19-game, head-to-head losing streak against New York. The Ya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020